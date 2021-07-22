 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst County Crime Log, June 6 to July 3
0 Comments

Amherst County Crime Log, June 6 to July 3

  • 0

JUNE 6

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man,39, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

Assault and Battery, U.S. 29 Business, Amherst; an Amherst man, 36, was charged.

JUNE 7

Unlawfully Shoot or Throw Missile at Occupied Building, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an unknown offender shot at a residence causing damage.

JUNE 8

Violation of a Protective Order, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 36, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Mistover Drive, Monroe; an Ohio man, 39, was charged.

JUNE 10

Abduction/Assault and Battery, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

JUNE 11

Prisoner: Tamper/Destroy Fire Protection System, S. Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a North Carolina man, 40, was charged.

JUNE 12

Petit Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a tail light from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Public Intoxication, Chesterfield Drive, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 21, was charged.

JUNE 13

Grand Larceny, Westwind Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone from a residence.

Grand Larceny, Stowe Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.

JUNE 14

Grand Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Assault and Battery, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Forest man, 35, was charged

JUNE 15

Trespass, After Being Forbidden, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 19, was charged.

Property Damage, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Drug Violation/Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Drugs, Canody’s Store Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 56, was charged.

JUNE 16

Public Intoxication, Sunset Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

JUNE 17

Burglary, Central Church Lane, Arrington; an unknown offender attempted to break into an unoccupied building.

Assault and Battery, Ned Brown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 53, was charged

Disregard Law Enforcement/Elude, Richmond Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender fled from an officer / charged pending.

JUNE 18

Driving While Intoxicated, E Glasgow, Amherst; a Lynch Station man, 20, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, N Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via Facebook and computer.

JUNE 20 

Aggravated Assault, Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, was charged.

JUNE 22

Assault and Battery, Earley Farm Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

JUNE 23

Burglary/Grand Larceny/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business and stole miscellaneous items.

Disregard Law Enforcement/Elude, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Forest man, 32, was charged.

Property Damage, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to an unoccupied building.

JUNE 24

Public Intoxication, High Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

Malicious Wounding/Assault and Battery/Carry Concealed Weapon, Izaak Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.

JUNE 25

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 35, was charged.

JUNE 26

Strangulation, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Forest man, 22, was charged.

JUNE 28

Assault and Battery, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 21, was charged.

Credit Card Fraud, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained credit card information for purchase via the computer and failed to ship merchandise.

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 62, was charged.

JUNE 29

Public Intoxication/Possession of Marijuana, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Florida man, 33, was charged.

Computer Fraud, Carson Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used information to obtain a credit card.

Property Damage, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.

Sell Nicotine without Required ID, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Forest man, 53, was charged.

JUNE 30

Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst man, 44, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a local business.

Hit and Run, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road and fled.

Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Gladys man, 34, was charged.

JULY 1

Credit Card Fraud, Wright Shop road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used personal information to obtain money via phone and eBay gift cards.

Property Damage, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged property belonging to a local business.

JULY 3

Reckless Drive/Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 42, was charged.

Burglary/Trespass, Gold Court, Amherst; an unnamed offender broke into a residence and stole a cell phone.

Burglary, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole cash.

Amherst County: Sheriff's Office 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert