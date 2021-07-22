Amherst County Crime Log, June 6 to July 3

JUNE 6
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man,39, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
Assault and Battery, U.S. 29 Business, Amherst; an Amherst man, 36, was charged.
JUNE 7
Unlawfully Shoot or Throw Missile at Occupied Building, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an unknown offender shot at a residence causing damage.
JUNE 8
Violation of a Protective Order, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 36, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Mistover Drive, Monroe; an Ohio man, 39, was charged.
JUNE 10
Abduction/Assault and Battery, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.
JUNE 11
Prisoner: Tamper/Destroy Fire Protection System, S. Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a North Carolina man, 40, was charged.
JUNE 12
Petit Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a tail light from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Public Intoxication, Chesterfield Drive, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 21, was charged.
JUNE 13
Grand Larceny, Westwind Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone from a residence.
Grand Larceny, Stowe Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.
JUNE 14
Grand Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Assault and Battery, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Forest man, 35, was charged
JUNE 15
Trespass, After Being Forbidden, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 19, was charged.
Property Damage, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
Drug Violation/Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Drugs, Canody’s Store Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 56, was charged.
JUNE 16
Public Intoxication, Sunset Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.
JUNE 17
Burglary, Central Church Lane, Arrington; an unknown offender attempted to break into an unoccupied building.
Assault and Battery, Ned Brown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 53, was charged
Disregard Law Enforcement/Elude, Richmond Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender fled from an officer / charged pending.
JUNE 18
Driving While Intoxicated, E Glasgow, Amherst; a Lynch Station man, 20, was charged.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, N Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via Facebook and computer.
JUNE 20
Aggravated Assault, Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, was charged.
JUNE 22
Assault and Battery, Earley Farm Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
JUNE 23
Burglary/Grand Larceny/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business and stole miscellaneous items.
Disregard Law Enforcement/Elude, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Forest man, 32, was charged.
Property Damage, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to an unoccupied building.
JUNE 24
Public Intoxication, High Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.
Malicious Wounding/Assault and Battery/Carry Concealed Weapon, Izaak Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.
JUNE 25
Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 35, was charged.
JUNE 26
Strangulation, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Forest man, 22, was charged.
JUNE 28
Assault and Battery, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 21, was charged.
Credit Card Fraud, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained credit card information for purchase via the computer and failed to ship merchandise.
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 62, was charged.
JUNE 29
Public Intoxication/Possession of Marijuana, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Florida man, 33, was charged.
Computer Fraud, Carson Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used information to obtain a credit card.
Property Damage, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.
Sell Nicotine without Required ID, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Forest man, 53, was charged.
JUNE 30
Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst man, 44, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a local business.
Hit and Run, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road and fled.
Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Gladys man, 34, was charged.
JULY 1
Credit Card Fraud, Wright Shop road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used personal information to obtain money via phone and eBay gift cards.
Property Damage, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged property belonging to a local business.
JULY 3
Reckless Drive/Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 42, was charged.
Burglary/Trespass, Gold Court, Amherst; an unnamed offender broke into a residence and stole a cell phone.
Burglary, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole cash.
Amherst County: Sheriff's Office