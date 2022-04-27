Amherst County Crime Log, March 27 to April 2

MARCH 27
Driving While Intoxicated, Old Stage Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Old Stage Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights woman, 22, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated/Fail to Stop for Stop Sign, Rt. 60, Amherst; an Alexandria man, 23, was charged.
MARCH 28
Petit Larceny, Foreston Manor Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Foreston Manor Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole sunglasses from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Driving While Intoxicated/Trespassing, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst County woman, 26, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Woodhaven Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from a vehicle parked at a residence.
People are also reading…
1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights
MARCH 29
Motel/Restaurant Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 35, was charged.
5 Citations for Holding Phone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights.
MARCH 30
Abuse/Neglect Child, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 54, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Driving While Intoxicated/Disregard or Elude Law Enforcement/Reckless Driving by Speed, Rt. 210, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 42, was charged.
2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Tag Violation on Rt. 29 Bus., 1 Citation for Operate/Permit to Oper. Uninsured MV on Rt. 29 Business, 1 Citation for Traffic: Tires-inadequate Tread Depth on Rt. 29 Business, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired State Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights.
MARCH 31
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Pamplin man, 22, was charged.
Animal Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.
Vandalism, Nottaway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
First Offender Violation: Domestic Violation, Fourth Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.
1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Front License Plate on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.
APRIL 1
Petit Larceny, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked in front of a residence.
1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Driving without a License on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.
APRIL 2
Drug Violation, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.
Maliciously Shoot/Throw at Car, Monacan Bridge, Madison Heights; a female, 18, and a juvenile were charged.
Assault and Battery, Erin Drive, Madison Heights, an Amherst man, 29, was charged.
1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office