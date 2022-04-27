Amherst County Crime Log, March 27 to April 2

MARCH 27

Driving While Intoxicated, Old Stage Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Old Stage Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights woman, 22, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Fail to Stop for Stop Sign, Rt. 60, Amherst; an Alexandria man, 23, was charged.

MARCH 28

Petit Larceny, Foreston Manor Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Foreston Manor Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole sunglasses from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated/Trespassing, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst County woman, 26, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Woodhaven Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights

MARCH 29

Motel/Restaurant Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 35, was charged.

5 Citations for Holding Phone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights.

MARCH 30

Abuse/Neglect Child, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 54, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated/Disregard or Elude Law Enforcement/Reckless Driving by Speed, Rt. 210, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 42, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Tag Violation on Rt. 29 Bus., 1 Citation for Operate/Permit to Oper. Uninsured MV on Rt. 29 Business, 1 Citation for Traffic: Tires-inadequate Tread Depth on Rt. 29 Business, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired State Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights.

MARCH 31

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Pamplin man, 22, was charged.

Animal Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.

Vandalism, Nottaway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

First Offender Violation: Domestic Violation, Fourth Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Front License Plate on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

APRIL 1

Petit Larceny, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked in front of a residence.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Driving without a License on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

APRIL 2

Drug Violation, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Maliciously Shoot/Throw at Car, Monacan Bridge, Madison Heights; a female, 18, and a juvenile were charged.

Assault and Battery, Erin Drive, Madison Heights, an Amherst man, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office