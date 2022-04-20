Amherst County Crime Log, March 6 to March 26

MARCH 6

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 39, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 40, was charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lane Markings on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

MARCH 7

Assault/Strangulation, Rt. 163 in Madison Heights; a Michigan man, 20, was charged, more charges are pending.

Protective Order: 3rd Violation within 20 years, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Big Island woman, 23, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MARCH 8

Property Damage/Violation of a Protective Order, Athlone Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.

5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 9 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Use Proper Child Restraint on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

MARCH 9

Trespass, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 45, was charged.

Motel/Restaurant: Fraud less than $1,000/Drug Violation Amelon Square, Madison Heights; a Stafford man, 28, was charged.

Property Damage/Intoxicated in Public, Winesap Road, Monroe; an Amherst woman, 45, was charged.

Trespass, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 58, and a Madison Heights, woman, 50, were charged.

MARCH 10

Drug Violation/Neglect Child: Reckless Disregard for Life/Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor, Grove Ave., Madison Heights; an Evington woman, 38, was charged.

5 Citations for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possession/Use Etc. Reg./Lic./Plates Use of Former Owner Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelts on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 11

Grand Larceny, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole cash from a residence.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe, 8 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move for Emergency Vehicle with Flashing Lights/Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 in Amherst. 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lane Markings on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

MARCH 12

Assault, Harris Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 32, was charged.

Assault and Battery, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst woman, 54, was charged.

1 Citation for Improper Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Defective Equipment on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving While Suspended on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Update Address on Vehicle Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

MARCH 13

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving after Forfeiture of License/Driving Suspended, Woody’s Lake Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 45, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 44, was charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Update Address on Vehicle Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle Unable to Show Proof/Provide Proof on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Monroe, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 14

Petit Larceny, Fairfax Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a suitcase with clothing from a residence.

Drug Violation, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 42, was charged.

Weapon and or Ammunition: possess by Felon/Driving Suspended, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 47, was charged.

1 Citation for Improper Registration on Lynch’s Ferry Road in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 1 Citation For Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MARCH 15

Drug Violation, Driving Suspended, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Fairfax Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst.

MARCH 16

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

MARCH 17

Property Damage, Duke Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged windows and the front door to a residence.

Petit Larceny, Trojan Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole iPods from a backpack.

Public Intoxication, Stratford Place, Madison Heights; a Maryland woman, 58, was charged.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MARCH 18

Obtain Money by False Pretense, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 20, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

MARCH 19

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving on wrong side of Highway, Rt. 29 in Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 S in Amherst.

MARCH 20

Possess Firearm by Non-violent Felon/Brandishing a Firearm, Monitor Road, Amherst; a Maryland man, 38, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 29, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 47, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a dirt bike from a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving Suspended/Possess Forged Plates or Decals, Amelon Plaza, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Following to Closely on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of Farm Use Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

MARCH 21

Public Intoxication/Carry Concealed Weapon, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a 22 year old man was charged.

Grand Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a 4 wheeler from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Daniels Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole mail from a mailbox in front of a residence.

Assault on Law Enforcement, Rt. 29 N Bypass in Madison Heights; a Schuyler man, 43, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 22

Assault and Battery, Edinburgh Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 39, was charged.

Drug Violation, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 68, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Bryant Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from private property.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 N, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 N.

MARCH 23

Drug Violation/Driving after Forfeiture of License, Rt. 210, Madison Heights; a North Chesterfield man, 36, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Drug Violation/Fleeing from Law Enforcement/False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Carry Concealed Weapon/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Main Street, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 47, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Highview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

Credit Card Fraud, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained merchandise from a local business.

MARCH 24

1 Citation for Altered/Forged Tags on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Registration on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Proof of Insurance on Dillard Road in Madison Heights.

MARCH 25

1 Citation for Driving Without a License on Main Street in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 26

Breaking and Entering, Flood Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole two TVs.

Public Intoxication, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 40, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office