Amherst County Crime Log: March 7 to April 10
MARCH 7

Driving while Intoxicated/Drug Violation, Virginia 130, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 34, was charged.

MARCH 8

Petit Larceny, Francis Ave., Monroe; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.

MARCH 9

Threat to Bomb/Profane Text-Threatening Language, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25, was charged.

Theft from Motor Vehicle, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business.

MARCH 10

Assault and Battery, Sturm Farm Road, Monroe; a Goode woman, 27, and a Monroe man, 47, were charged.

MARCH 11

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Black Forest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the telephone and gift cards.

False Pretense/Swindle Game, Country Village Lane, Madison Heights, an unknown offender swindle money from an individual via the telephone and gift cards.

MARCH 12

Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29 Bypass, Amherst; a Maryland man, 39, was charged.

MARCH 13

Petit Larceny, Virginia 130, Monroe; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle that was left on the side of the road.

MARCH 14

Attempted Grand Larceny: Auto Theft/Property Damage, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; and unknown offender attempted to steal a motorcycle from a residence and damaged it in the process.

MARCH 16

Assault, Union Hill Road, Amherst; a Lynchburg woman, 24, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Arrington woman, 33, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Sugar Hill Tunnel Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money from an individual via the phone and cash app.

MARCH 17

Property Damage, Buffalo Ridge Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence.

Possession of Firearm by Felon/Drug Violation/Drive while Intoxicated/Driving without a License/Defective Equipment, U.S. 29 North, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 35, was charged.

MARCH 18

Public Intoxication, Newington Drive, Amherst; a Stafford man, 68, was charged.

MARCH 19

Public Intoxication, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 35, was charged.

MARCH 20

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Big Island woman, 35, was charged.

MARCH 21

Assault and Battery, Old Country Road, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 24, was charged.

MARCH 23

Driving While Intoxicated, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.

MARCH 24

Drive off without Paying for Fuel, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender pumped fuel into his vehicle and left without paying.

Property Damage, Bubba Lane Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged the siding to a trailer.

MARCH 26

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 38, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Mountain Crest Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed.

Domestic Violence, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 53, and a Madison Heights woman, 42, were charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 36, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.

MARCH 27

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business.

MARCH 28

Bank note/coin Forgery, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Credit Card Fraud, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to make a purchase.

MARCH 29

Vandalism, Mount Horeb Road, Vesuvius; an unknown offender damaged a window and siding to a residence.

MARCH 30

Property Damage, Martin’s Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.

Petit Larceny, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

MARCH 31

Public Intoxication, Erin Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Phyllis Lea Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Charley Hill Road, Arrington; an unknown offender stole mail box from a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated, Historic Riverview Way, Amherst; a Charlottesville man, 23, was charged.

APRIL 1

Petit Larceny, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone and wallet from a residence.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Rothwood Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole packages from a residence after delivery.

APRIL 2

Burglary, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29 North, Amherst; a Charlotte, North Carolina man, 46, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 22, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

APRIL 3

Grand Larceny, Glade Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a motorcycle from a residence.

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 36, and a Big Island man, 40, were charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole alcohol from a local business.

APRIL 4

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Rustburg woman, 62, stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Unlawful Wounding/Possession of Firearm by Felon/Reckless Handling of a Firearm/Shoot Firearm from a Vehicle, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 26, was charged.

APRIL 5

Petit Larceny, Perkins Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a carry-on flatbed trailer parked at a residence.

Property Damage, Abbitts Drive, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

APRIL 6

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Gladys woman, 38, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole fuel from a local business.

Petit Larceny, Ned Brown Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

APRIL 7

Identity Theft, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender used someone’s identity to apply for unemployment benefits.

Fleeing from Law Enforcement, Country Living Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 39, was charged.

APRIL 9

Petit Larceny, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items outside a local business.

Credit Card Fraud, Alcock Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases.

Burglary/Assault/Property Damage, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.

APRIL 10

Petit Larceny, Toytown Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a flag, flag pole and light from in front of a residence.

Animal Larceny, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a puppy from outside a residence.

Grand Larceny, Earley Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a purse containing cash and medication from a residence.

Public Intoxication, Apple Way, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

