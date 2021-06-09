Amherst County Crime Log, May 16 to May 22

MAY 16
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
Grand Larceny, Hampshire Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.
MAY 17
Property Damage, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged copper wiring at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Burglary/Violation of Protective Order/Trespass/Property Damage, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.
MAY 20
Property Damage, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Bassett man, 38, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
MAY 21
Abduction/Assault and Battery/Property Damage: Phone, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an Arrington man, 27, was charged.
Credit Card Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used another person’s information to purchase a vehicle.
MAY 22
Property Damage, S Vail Drive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged vehicles parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
Petit Larceny, Mt Airy Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Fleeing from Law Enforcement/Petit Larceny/Drug Violation, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 21, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 19, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 21, was charged.
Disorderly Conduct/Obstruction, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 51, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office