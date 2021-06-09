 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst County Crime Log, May 16 to May 22
0 Comments

Amherst County Crime Log, May 16 to May 22

  • 0

MAY 16

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

Grand Larceny, Hampshire Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.

MAY 17

Property Damage, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged copper wiring at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Burglary/Violation of Protective Order/Trespass/Property Damage, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.

MAY 20

Property Damage, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Bassett man, 38, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

MAY 21

Abduction/Assault and Battery/Property Damage: Phone, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an Arrington man, 27, was charged.

Credit Card Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used another person’s information to purchase a vehicle.

MAY 22

Property Damage, S Vail Drive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender damaged vehicles parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Petit Larceny, Mt Airy Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Fleeing from Law Enforcement/Petit Larceny/Drug Violation, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 21, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 19, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 21, was charged.

Disorderly Conduct/Obstruction, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 51, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert