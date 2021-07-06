Amherst County Crime Log, May 23 to June 5

MAY 23
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lovingston woman, 50, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 54, was charged.
MAY 24
Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 61, was charged.
Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Jonz Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a pool liner.
MAY 25
Petit Larceny, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Lancaster Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender scammed an individual out of money via the computer and telephone.
MAY 26
Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 47, and a Lynchburg man, 52, were charged.
MAY 27
Grand Larceny, East Monitor Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a utility trailer with training vest from a local business.
MAY 28
Property Damage, Dillard Road, Madison Height; an unknown offender damaged a shed located on personal property.
MAY 30
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 40, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a motorcycle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny/Buy or Receive Stolen Goods, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Shipman man, 25, was charged.
MAY 31
Discharge a Firearm/Malicious Wounding, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; a North Carolina man, 25, and a 31-year-old man, unknown address, were charged.
JUNE 1
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone that was left at a local business.
JUNE 2
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.
JUNE 3
Credit Card Fraud, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases.
JUNE 4
Drug Violation, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; a Concord man, 22, was charged.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet with cash recovered from a local business.
Public Intoxication/Obstruction, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 38, was charged.
JUNE 5
Driving While Intoxicated/Fail to Obey Highway Markings, U.S. 29 Bypass at U.S. 60, Amherst; an Amherst man, 22, was charged.
Source: Amherst County
Sheriff’s Office