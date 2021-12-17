Amherst County Crime Log: Nov. 14 to Dec. 4

NOV. 14

Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 29 Business, Monroe; an Amherst man, 65, was charged

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 45, and a Madison Heights man, 64, were charged

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving Suspended/DWI Refusal, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 40, was charged

Extort: In Writing/Phone use Profane or Threatening Language, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 8 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights

NOV. 15

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration/Plates on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

NOV. 16

Weapon: Possess at School, Gordons Fairgrounds Road, Amherst; a juvenile was charged

Computer Forgery/Obtain Money by False Pretense, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Charlottesville man, 59, was charged

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Illegal use of Farm Tags on Rt. 29 SB Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 29 SB Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on Rt. 29 SB Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Pass Stopped School Bus on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights

NOV. 17

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wheel from a vehicle that was parked at a local business

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 E in Madison Heights

NOV. 18

Property Damaged, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle that was parked at a local business.

Other Forgery Writing, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unnamed offender passed a back check at a local business.

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Lights on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Fail to Move Over for Flashing Amber Lights on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Farm Use Tags on Rt. 29 at Rt. 130, 1 Citation for No Inspection Sticker on Rt. 29 at Rt. 130, 1 Citation for Pass Stopped School Bus on Rt. 29 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Evading a Sign on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights

NOV. 19

Drug Violation, Rt. 29 in Madison Heights; a Rustburg man, 58, was charged

10 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Leaking Contents: Uncovered Load on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights

NOV. 20

Carry Concealed Permit, Rt. 29 Business, Amherst; a Madison Heights woman, 42, was charged

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Defective Equipment on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst

NOV. 21

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unnamed offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence

Property Damage, Patrick Henry Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender attempted to cut off a catalytic converter, damaging the vehicle, from a vehicle parked on the side of the road

Public Intoxication/Obstruction, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 36, was charged

NOV. 21

Unauthorized Use, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Roseland woman, 37, was charged

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Farmdale Drive in Madison Heights

NOV. 22

Petit Larceny, Communication Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business

Assault and Battery/Public Intoxication, Harris Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged

Petit Larceny, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole parts from a vehicle parked at a residence

NOV. 23

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 31, was charged

Petit Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a generator from a residence

1 Citation for Driving While Intoxicated on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Entering Highway before Yielding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 2 Citations for Over Length on Rt. 60 in Amherst

NOV. 24

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights, a Piney River woman, 46, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst

NOV. 25

Assault and Battery, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 41, was charged

NOV. 26

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Fifth Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hit and Run/Property Damage on Fifth Street in Madison Heights

NOV. 27

Driving While Intoxicated, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole 2 guns from a vehicle

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Buena Vista woman, 55, was charged

Assault and Battery, Puppy Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 49, was charged

Driving While Intoxicated/Aggressive Driving, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Evington man, 52, was charged

NOV. 28

Public Intoxication, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30, was charged

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst

NOV. 29

Destruction of Property, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mailboxes in front of a local business

Grand Larceny, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole lumber from a residence

1 Citation for Speeding on RT. 210 in Madison Heights

NOV. 30

Counterfeiting/Forgery, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business

Petit Larceny, Pinecrest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a purse from a vehicle parked at a residence

DEC. 1

Credit Card Fraud, My Way, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Roseland woman, 31, was charged

Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 163, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 23, was charged

1 Citation for No Proof of Insurance on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Lane Change on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst

DEC. 2

Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a church

2 Citations for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Farm Use Tags on Rt. 60 in Amherst

DEC. 3

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a church

DEC. 4

Petit Larceny, Toytown Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a well pump from private property

Petit Larceny, Willow Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

Grand Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tools from a truck that was parked at a local business

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Buena Vista woman, 36, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office