Amherst County Crime Log: Nov. 15 to Dec. 12

NOV. 15
Assault and Battery, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 34, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
Abduction/Assault and Battery/Brandishing a Firearm, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 59, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Amherst; an Amherst man, 51, was charged.
NOV. 16
First Offender Violation: Domestic Violence, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged.
NOV. 18
Grand Larceny, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from two vehicles parked at a local business.
Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a building and stole a fire extinguisher.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Moss Rock Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money from an individual via a phone call and Ebay gift cards.
NOV. 19
Property Damage/Petit Larceny/Trespassing, Friendly Acres Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence, damaging property and stole a freezer.
Public Intoxication, Lexington Turnpike, Amherst; an Amherst man, 54, was charged.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25, was charged.
NOV. 20
Burglary/Breaking and Entering/Destruction of Property, Lexington Turnpike, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a business doing property damage and stealing miscellaneous items.
Petit Larceny, Almae Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently purchased merchandise on someone else’s credit card.
Drug Violation, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights woman, 23, was charged.
NOV. 21
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.
Destruction of Property/Prescription Fraud/Drug Violation, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 39, was charged.
NOV. 22
Driving While Intoxicated, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Bedford man, 26, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Riveredge Park, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.
NOV. 23
Fleeing from Law Enforcement Officer/Possession of Marijuana, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 27, Amherst was charged.
Property Damage, Wynbrooke Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window at a residence.
Grand Larceny, Hillcrest Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
NOV. 24
Burglary/Property Damage, Communication Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a building and stole a guitar.
NOV. 25
Petit Larceny, Harris Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a radio and speakers from a vehicle parked at a local business.
NOV. 27
Property Damage, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
Attempted Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown female attempted to steal TVs from a local business.
NOV. 28
Drug Violation/Possession of Firearm with sch. Substance, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 33, was charged.
Possession of Stolen Property, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.
Bank Note/Coin: Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at a local business.
Driving While Intoxicated, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 50, was charged.
NOV. 30
Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Old Town Connector, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged vehicles and stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a local business.
Grand Larceny/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money and damaged property at a local business.
Assault and Battery- Family Member, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 21, was charged.
Reckless Handling of a Firearm/Malicious Shoot Missile in Occupied Building, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender shot at a residence.
DEC. 1
Violation of a Protective Order/Abduction by Force, Northridge Place, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 46, Madison Heights was charged.
Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Highway, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole alcohol from a local business.
DEC. 2
Drug Violation/Possess Title belonging to another, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; a New Market woman, 40, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Stage Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a cell phone from a residence.
Drug Violation, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged.
DEC. 3
Drug Violation, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged.
Traffic: Fuel-Drive off w/o paying, S Amherst Highway, Madison Heights; an unknown offender left without paying for gas.
Petit Larceny, Ridgeview Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a bow from a residence.
False Pretenses/Swindle/Confidence Game – Obtain Money by False Pretense, John’s Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender swindled money from an individual via phone and wire fraud.
Credit Card Fraud, Leftwich Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used someone else’s credit card to make purchases.
DEC. 4
Identity Theft, Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole identity to open a credit account.
Destruction of Property, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires to a vehicle parked at a residence.
DEC. 5
Destruction of Property, Ebenezer Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence.
Burglary, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
Public Intoxication, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.
DEC. 7
Grand Larceny, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole firearms from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.
Public Intoxication, Grove Ave., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 22, was charged.
Threat to Burn/Assault/Trespass, Patrick Henry Highway, Amherst; an Amherst man, 57, was charged.
DEC. 9
Identity Theft/Credit Card Fraud, Oakridge Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently stole personal information and made a purchase online.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 28, was charged.
DEC. 10
Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business.
DEC. 11
Petit Larceny, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence damaging a door.
DEC. 12
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Staunton man, 30, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, High Peak Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 73, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office