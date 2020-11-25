 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log, Nov. 6 to Nov. 14

NOV. 6

Petit Larceny, Thunderbird Ridge Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a package at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a battery from a vehicle parked at a residence.

NOV. 7

Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

NOV. 8

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a truck parked at a local business.

Driving While Intoxicated, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; a Roseland woman, 48, was charged.

NOV. 9

Hit and Run/Assault, Yankee View Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender struck a vehicle and fled the scene.

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts/Property Damage, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates and a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

NOV. 10

Forgery/Uttering, Crescent Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender forged a check and used it to purchase items from an individual.

Protective Order Violation, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

NOV. 11

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 26, was charged.

NOV. 12

Petit Larceny, Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money from an individual via computer scam.

NOV. 13

Larceny, Wildwood Acres Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole jewelry from a residence.

NOV. 14

Public Intoxication/Delivery of Drugs to Prisoner, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 25, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

