Amherst County Crime Log, Nov. 6 to Nov. 14

crime log
NOV. 6
Petit Larceny, Thunderbird Ridge Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a package at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a battery from a vehicle parked at a residence.
NOV. 7
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
NOV. 8
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a truck parked at a local business.
Driving While Intoxicated, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; a Roseland woman, 48, was charged.
NOV. 9
Hit and Run/Assault, Yankee View Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender struck a vehicle and fled the scene.
Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts/Property Damage, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates and a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
NOV. 10
Forgery/Uttering, Crescent Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender forged a check and used it to purchase items from an individual.
Protective Order Violation, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.
NOV. 11
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 26, was charged.
NOV. 12
Petit Larceny, Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money from an individual via computer scam.
NOV. 13
Larceny, Wildwood Acres Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole jewelry from a residence.
NOV. 14
Public Intoxication/Delivery of Drugs to Prisoner, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 25, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
