Amherst County Crime Log, Nov. 7 to Nov. 13

NOV. 7
Trespass/Drunk in Public, Volley Hudson Road, Monroe; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Buena Vista man, 36, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 20, was charged.
1 citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst,
1 citation for Expired Tags on South Coolwell Road in Madison Heights,
1 citation for No Operators License on South Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst
NOV. 8
Burglary/Assault/Damaged Phone: Prevent Summoning Law Enforcement, Monroe Street, Monroe, a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.
Burglary/Malicious wounding, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 20, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Family Circle, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole money.
Strangulation/Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Evington man, 34, was charged.
1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst
NOV. 9
Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights
NOV. 10
Petit Larceny/Property Damage, S Hillcrest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tools from an outbuilding and damaged a tree on personal property.
Driving While Intoxicated/Assault on Law Enforcement, Judge, Doctor, Fire or Emergency Person, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; a Gladstone man, 29, was charged.
NOV. 11
Property Damage, Prescott Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
Abduction/Malicious Wounding, Harris Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.
Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Sunset Circle, Madison Heights; a 44-year-old man, unknown address, was charged.
1 citation for Fail to Yield on Rt. 29BN in Madison Heights,
1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 W in Madison Heights
NOV. 12
Assault and Battery, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.
Threat to Burn or Bomb/Violation of Protective Order, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.
NOV. 13
Drunk in Public, Bryant Road, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.
Breaking and Entering/Possession of Burglary Tools/Petit Larceny, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office