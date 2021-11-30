 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log, Nov. 7 to Nov. 13
NOV. 7

Trespass/Drunk in Public, Volley Hudson Road, Monroe; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Buena Vista man, 36, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 20, was charged.

1 citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst,

1 citation for Expired Tags on South Coolwell Road in Madison Heights,

1 citation for No Operators License on South Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst

NOV. 8

Burglary/Assault/Damaged Phone: Prevent Summoning Law Enforcement, Monroe Street, Monroe, a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.

Burglary/Malicious wounding, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 20, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Family Circle, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole money.

Strangulation/Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Evington man, 34, was charged.

1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst

NOV. 9

Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights

NOV. 10

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, S Hillcrest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tools from an outbuilding and damaged a tree on personal property.

Driving While Intoxicated/Assault on Law Enforcement, Judge, Doctor, Fire or Emergency Person, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; a Gladstone man, 29, was charged.

NOV. 11

Property Damage, Prescott Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Abduction/Malicious Wounding, Harris Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Sunset Circle, Madison Heights; a 44-year-old man, unknown address, was charged.

1 citation for Fail to Yield on Rt. 29BN in Madison Heights,

1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 W in Madison Heights

NOV. 12

Assault and Battery, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.

Threat to Burn or Bomb/Violation of Protective Order, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

NOV. 13

Drunk in Public, Bryant Road, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Breaking and Entering/Possession of Burglary Tools/Petit Larceny, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights. 

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

