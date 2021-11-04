Amherst County Crime Log: Oct. 10 to Oct. 23

OCT. 10
Farm Use Violation/Obstruction, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 40, was charged.
Abduction by Force, Intimidation/Sodomy/Malicious Bodily Injury, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 43, was charged.
1 citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Sign on U.S. 29 N in Amherst, 4 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 N Business at Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Child Restraint on U.S. 29 N Business at Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Reckless Driving on U.S. 29 S Business, 1 citation for Speeding on U.S. 29 N Business, 2 citations for Reckless Driving on U.S. 29 S Business at Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Driving Without a License on U.S. 29 S Business at Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 2 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 S Business at Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Driving Without a License on S Amherst Hwy at Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Farm Use Tags on S Amherst Hwy at Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy. at Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 2 citations for Speeding at U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights.
OCT. 11
Petit Larceny, Perkins Mill Road, Roseland; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter off of a vehicle parked at a residence.
Assault and Battery, Sturm Farm Lane, Monroe; a Goode woman, 27, was charged.
OCT. 12
Firearm: Possess at School, Trojan Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights male juvenile was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 33, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Whipporwill Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.
OCT. 13
Trespass, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged.
Breaking and Entering/Grand Larceny, Troy Lane, Madison Heights; a Buena Vista man, 32, was charged.
1 citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Virginia 130 near U.S. 501
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 41, was charged.
OCT. 15
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
1 citation for Defective Equipment on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Driving Suspended on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Monroe.
OCT. 16
Petit Larceny, Williams Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence that left in the yard.
Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal, U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 34, was charged.
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fire hydrant by striking with a vehicle.
1 citation for Driving Suspended on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights
OCT. 17
Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left lying in a shopping cart.
1 citation for Following too Closely Causing an Accident on Elon Road in Monroe.
OCT. 18
Public Intoxication/Assault & Battery-Family Member, Pomona Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 64, was charged.
Assault and Battery-Family Member/Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 27, was charged.
OCT. 19
Burglary, McGann Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
3 citations for Over Length Vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe, 4 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights.
OCT. 20
Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 55, was charged.
Assault, Trojan Road, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged.
Petit Larceny, Bryant Hollow Road, Amherst, an unknown offender stole an inspection sticker from a trailer parked at a residence.
Fraud, Hemlock Trail, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently used someone’s identity to open an account.
12 citations for Speeding U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for Driving Suspended on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for Aggressive Driving on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Driving Suspended on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Farm Use Tags on U.S. 29 in Amherst.
OCT. 21
Property Damage, Finder’s Way, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.
Assault, U.S. 29, Madison Heights; a Woodbridge man, 25, was charged.
5 citations for Over Length Vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe, 2 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights, 7 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 3 citations for Speeding on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Driving While Suspended on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Improper Use of Farm Use Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Fail to have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected at U.S. 29 and Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 citation for Expired Registration at U.S. 29 and Virginia 151 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on U.S. 29 in Amherst.
OCT. 22
Property Damage, Mansion Way, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a yard and trees on personal property.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender was charged.
OCT. 23
Assault and Battery, Woodland Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.
1 citation for Following too Closely (accident) on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for No Yield at Uncontrolled Intersection (Accident) on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Fail to Maintain Control (Accident) on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for No Insurance on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office