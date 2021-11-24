Amherst County Crime Log, Oct. 24 to Nov. 6

OCT. 24
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Property Damage, W Rucker Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked in front of a residence.
Grand Larceny, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 43, was charged.
Strangulation/Assault and Battery, Crescent Lane, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 57, was charged.
2 citations for speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Misuse of Farm Tag on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights
Brandishing a firearm/Rent by Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 19, was charged. A second woman, 19, was also charged with Rent by Fraud.
OCT. 25
Petit Larceny, East Perch Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a church.
OCT. 26
Credit Card Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole and fraudulently used a credit card.
1 citation for Fail to Update Registration on Rt. 210 Connector in Madison Heights.
OCT. 27
Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Drug Violation/Possession of Firearm with Drugs, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.
Driving Revoked/Use of Counterfeit Inspection Sticker, Rt. 29 Business, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 55, was charged.
OCT. 28
Malicious Wounding/Assault and Battery, Bryant Hollow Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 29, was charged.
Threat to Bomb/Malicious Wounding/Possession of Alcohol under 21, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, was charged.
Property Damage, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged windows and doors to a residence.
1 citation for Speeding on Winesap Road in Madison Heights,
3 citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.
OCT. 29
Drug Violation/Concealed Weapon, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.
OCT. 30
Driving while Intoxicated, Edgewood Lane, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 50, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Wingina man, 33, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
OCT. 31.
Obstruction/False Identify self to Law Enforcement, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.
Bank Notes: Forgery, Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed counterfeit bills to several businesses.
NOV. 1
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from two vehicles parked at a local business.
Public Intoxication, Shelter Lane, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.
Disorderly Conduct/Obstruction, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; a Gladstone woman, 21, was charged.
1 citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 130 Extension in Madison Heights
NOV. 2
Driving While Intoxicated/Reckless Driving, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 62, was charged.
NOV. 3
Malicious Shoot or Throw Missile in or at Occupied Building/Property Damage/Obstruction, 113 Taylor St., Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 32, was charged.
1 citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe,
3 citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.
NOV. 4
Disorderly Conduct, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Evington man, 39, was charged.
Theft from a Building, Ashmont Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tools and yard equipment from a residence.
Petit Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items left in front of a business.
NOV. 5
4 citations for Over Length Truck on Rt. 130 in Monroe.
NOV. 6
Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Buddy’s Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a shed and stole 2 weed eaters.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 58, was charged.
1 citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights,
1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.
