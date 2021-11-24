 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst County Crime Log, Oct. 24 to Nov. 6
0 Comments

Amherst County Crime Log, Oct. 24 to Nov. 6

  • 0

OCT. 24 

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Property Damage, W Rucker Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked in front of a residence.

Grand Larceny, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 43, was charged.

Strangulation/Assault and Battery, Crescent Lane, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 57, was charged.

2 citations for speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Misuse of Farm Tag on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

Brandishing a firearm/Rent by Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 19, was charged. A second woman, 19, was also charged with Rent by Fraud.

OCT. 25 

Petit Larceny, East Perch Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a church.

OCT. 26

Credit Card Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole and fraudulently used a credit card.

1 citation for Fail to Update Registration on Rt. 210 Connector in Madison Heights.

OCT. 27 

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

Drug Violation/Possession of Firearm with Drugs, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.

Driving Revoked/Use of Counterfeit Inspection Sticker, Rt. 29 Business, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 55, was charged.

OCT. 28

Malicious Wounding/Assault and Battery, Bryant Hollow Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 29, was charged.

Threat to Bomb/Malicious Wounding/Possession of Alcohol under 21, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, was charged.

Property Damage, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged windows and doors to a residence.

1 citation for Speeding on Winesap Road in Madison Heights,

3 citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

OCT. 29

Drug Violation/Concealed Weapon, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.

OCT. 30 

Driving while Intoxicated, Edgewood Lane, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 50, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Wingina man, 33, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

OCT. 31. 

Obstruction/False Identify self to Law Enforcement, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

Bank Notes: Forgery, Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed counterfeit bills to several businesses.

NOV. 1

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from two vehicles parked at a local business.

Public Intoxication, Shelter Lane, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

Disorderly Conduct/Obstruction, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; a Gladstone woman, 21, was charged.

1 citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 130 Extension in Madison Heights

NOV. 2

Driving While Intoxicated/Reckless Driving, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 62, was charged.

NOV. 3

Malicious Shoot or Throw Missile in or at Occupied Building/Property Damage/Obstruction, 113 Taylor St., Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 32, was charged.

1 citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe,

3 citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

NOV. 4

Disorderly Conduct, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Evington man, 39, was charged.

Theft from a Building, Ashmont Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tools and yard equipment from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items left in front of a business.

NOV. 5

4 citations for Over Length Truck on Rt. 130 in Monroe. 

NOV. 6

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Buddy’s Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a shed and stole 2 weed eaters.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 58, was charged.

1 citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights,

1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst. 

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert