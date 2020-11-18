 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log, Oct. 25-Nov. 7

OCT. 25

Burglary/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business and stole miscellaneous items.

OCT. 26

Property Damage, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mailbox located at a local business.

Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 39, was charged.

Strangulation/Assault and Battery, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 35, was charged.

OCT. 27

Elude/Obstruction, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Monroe; a Monroe woman, 28, was charged.

OCT. 28

Malicious Shoot or Throw Missile in/at Occupied Building/Property Damage, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fired shots at a residence damaging property.

Petit Larceny, Moss Rock Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a shed located on personal property.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 25, was charged.

OCT. 29

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.

OCT. 30

Assault and Battery, Flatwoods Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 34, was charged.

OCT. 31

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 27, was charged.

NOV. 1

Driving While Intoxicated/Property Damage, Wahoo Way, Amherst; a Lynchburg woman, 18, was charged.

Maliciously Shoot or Throw/Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony/Property Damage, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged.

Malicious Bodily Injury/Elude/Obstruction/Reckless Driving, U.S. 60 West, Amherst; a Richmond man, 54, was charged.

NOV. 2

Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Richmond man, 54, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.

NOV. 3

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

NOV. 4

Petit Larceny, Riviera Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Credit Card Fraud, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to make purchases.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

NOV. 5

Assault and Battery, Spencer Street, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 42, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Kersey Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole chainsaws from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Nottingham Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a kayak from a residence.

Public Intoxication, Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 34, was charged.

Drug Violation, Erin Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

NOV. 6

Petit Larceny, Thunderbird Ridge Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a package at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a battery from a vehicle parked at a residence.

NOV. 7

Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

