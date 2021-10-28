Amherst County Crime Log, Oct. 3 to Oct. 9

OCT. 3
Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a windshield to a vehicle parked at a residence.
Driving While Intoxicated, Christian Springs Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 45, was charged.
1 citation for Reckless Driving on U.S 29 S in Amherst, 10 citations for Vehicle Over Length on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights.
OCT. 4
Property Damage, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mail boxes in front of a residence.
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole 4 catalytic converters and a radio from vehicles parked at a local business.
Grand Larceny, Crescent Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
OCT. 5
Public Intoxication/Dump Trash Etc. Highway or Private Property, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Brookneal man, 61, was charged.
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a local business.
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and damaged items in a home and also damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
7 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for Failure to Obey Highway Sign on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for No Headlights with Wipers on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Expired Registration on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Failing to Have Vehicle Inspected on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights
OCT. 6
3 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights,
2 citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Expired Registration on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights.
OCT. 7
False Pretense/Swindle, Indigo Ridge, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from an individual via the telephone and eBay gift cards.
Petit Larceny, S Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
19 citations for Over Length Vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe,
1 citation for Farm Use Violation on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Driving without a License on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 2 citations for Speeding on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on U.S. 60 in Amherst, 1 citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 4 citations for Speeding on U.S. 60 in Amherst, 1 citation for Drive without a License on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Fail to have a Vehicle Inspected on U.S. 29 near Virginia 130,in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Expired Registration on U.S. 29 near Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on U.S. near Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on U.S. 29 at Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 2 citation for Speeding on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 5 citations for Over Length Vehicle on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights.
OCT. 8
Domestic Violence, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 35, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Turner Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.
1 citation for Driving Without a License on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights,
1 citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Speeding on Riverview Road in Madison Heights,
1 citation for Driving Suspended on Riverview Road in Madison Heights.
OCT. 9
Grand Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 36, was charged.
Driving after Forfeiture of License, U.S. 29, Amherst, an Arrington man, 54, was charged.
1 citation for Speeding on Virginia 163 at Phelps Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Driving Suspended on Virginia 163 at Phelps Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Reckless Driving on U.S. 29 Bypass at Virginia 130 in Madison Heights.