Amherst County Crime Log, Sept. 13 to Sept. 19

SEPT. 13

Reckless Driving Speed over 85 mph, U.S. 29 northbound, Amherst; Lynchburg man, 18, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Woodrow Ave., Monroe; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Ebenezer Road, Amherst; a Forest man, 27, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Edinburgh Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole tires from personal property.

SEPT. 14

Drug Violation/Elude, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Pennsylvania woman, 31, was charged.

Drug Violation, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Charlottesville man, 37, was charged.

SEPT. 15

Possession of Marijuana, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; a Sutherlin man, 27, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Winton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a Nintendo Switch and various games from a residence.

Driving while Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 63, was charged.

SEPT. 16

Grand Larceny, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole parts from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Destruction of Property, Emory Way, Amherst; an unknown offender attempted to break into a residence damaging a window.

SEPT. 17

Grand Larceny, Stage Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a motorcycle parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole parts from a vehicle parked at a local business.

SEPT. 18

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Dillard Hill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 45, was charged.

SEPT. 19

Assault and Battery, Oak Grove Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

