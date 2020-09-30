Amherst County Crime Log, Sept. 13 to Sept. 19

SEPT. 13
Reckless Driving Speed over 85 mph, U.S. 29 northbound, Amherst; Lynchburg man, 18, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Woodrow Ave., Monroe; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Grand Larceny, Ebenezer Road, Amherst; a Forest man, 27, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Edinburgh Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole tires from personal property.
SEPT. 14
Drug Violation/Elude, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Pennsylvania woman, 31, was charged.
Drug Violation, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Charlottesville man, 37, was charged.
SEPT. 15
Possession of Marijuana, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; a Sutherlin man, 27, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Winton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a Nintendo Switch and various games from a residence.
Driving while Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 63, was charged.
SEPT. 16
Grand Larceny, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole parts from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Destruction of Property, Emory Way, Amherst; an unknown offender attempted to break into a residence damaging a window.
SEPT. 17
Grand Larceny, Stage Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a motorcycle parked at a residence.
Grand Larceny, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole parts from a vehicle parked at a local business.
SEPT. 18
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Grand Larceny, Dillard Hill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 45, was charged.
SEPT. 19
Assault and Battery, Oak Grove Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!