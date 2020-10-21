Amherst County Crime Log: Sept. 20 to Oct. 10

SEPT. 21
Felony Hit and Run/Domestic Assault/Possession of Marijuana, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 55, was charged.
SEPT. 22
Identity Theft, Woodhaven Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stolen personal information and attempted to open a credit card account.
Domestic Violence, Elon Road, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 79, was charged.
Property Damage, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged property of a local business.
Petit Larceny, Grandma’s Hill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence.
SEPT. 23
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.
SEPT. 24
Public Intoxication, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 58, was charged.
Publix Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 57, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Whipporwill Circle, Madison Heights; a Keokee woman, 29, was charged.
SEPT. 25
Driving While Intoxicated, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Secluded Acres Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a canoe from a residence.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet that was dropped at a local business.
Property Damage, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fire hydrant.
SEPT. 26
Assault and Battery, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 34, was charged.
Grand Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender scammed an individual out of money via a phone call and a prepaid Visa Card.
Habitual Offender-Driving without a license, Virginia 151, Amherst; a Brookneal man, 47, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, Patrick Henry Hwy., Amherst; a Blacksburg woman, 24, was charged.
Motor Vehicle Theft/Reckless Driving/Elude, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a motorcycle from a residence and drove recklessly fleeing from law enforcement.
SEPT. 27
Credit Card Fraud/Credit Card Larceny/Identity Theft, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Alexandria man, 25, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Grand Larceny, Lyttleton Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Driving While Intoxicated/Driving Suspended/Drug Violation, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 42, was charged.
Stolen Property Offense/Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 21, was charged.
SEPT. 28
Burglary, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
Driving While Intoxicated, Stapleton Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 58, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated/Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 38, was charged.
SEPT. 29
Drug Violation/Driving Suspended, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; a Gladstone woman, 32, was charged.
Obstruction/Assault and Battery, Clark Street, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 23, was charged.
SEPT. 30
Petit Larceny, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender cut off a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items and damaged property at local business.
OCT. 1
Grand Larceny, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole cash from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Wagon Trail Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a political sign from a residence.
Assault and Battery, Liggon Road, Madison Heights; two Madison Heights men, 63 and 35, were charged. The 63-year-old also was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
OCT. 2
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Shipman woman, 39, was charged.
Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.
OCT. 3
Property Damage, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a windshield to a vehicle parked at a residence.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
OCT. 5
Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts or Accessories, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
OCT. 6
Larceny, Mountainview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Driving While Intoxicated, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 43, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 59, was charged.
OCT. 8
Property Damage, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged government property.
Petit Larceny, Bethel Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence.
Assault and Battery, Richmond Hwy., Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 25, was charged.
OCT. 9
Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29 Business, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged.
OCT. 10
Public Intoxication, Virginia 163, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 38, was charged.
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.
Driving While Intoxicated/Driving Suspended, Spring Garden Road, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 49, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!