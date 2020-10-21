Amherst County Crime Log: Sept. 20 to Oct. 10

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items and damaged property at local business.

OCT. 1

Grand Larceny, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole cash from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Wagon Trail Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a political sign from a residence.

Assault and Battery, Liggon Road, Madison Heights; two Madison Heights men, 63 and 35, were charged. The 63-year-old also was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

OCT. 2

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Shipman woman, 39, was charged.

Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.

OCT. 3