 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst County Crime Log, Sept. 26 to Oct. 2
0 Comments

Amherst County Crime Log, Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

  • 0

SEPT. 26

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 48, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Ebenezer Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

SEPT. 27

Strangulation/Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Sandy Level man, 49, was charged.

SEPT. 28

Driving while Intoxicated, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 61, was charged.

SEPT. 29

Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole copper wire from a building.

Petit Larceny/Carry Concealed Weapon, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 26, was charged.

SEPT. 30

Property Damage, River Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a pedestal of a phone box.

Petit Larceny, Pera Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Identity Theft, Bobwhite Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used someone’s identity to obtain a loan.

OCT. 1

Drug Violation, Saint Mary’s Road, Amherst; a Roseland man, 21, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Campbell’s Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous musical instruments from a residence.

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Tennessee man, 28, was charged.

Assault on a law enforcement person/Obstruction/Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged.

Property Damage/Leave scene of an accident, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender struck a mail box with a vehicle and fled on foot.

6 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for failing to have vehicle inspected, U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for over length vehicle on U.S. 60 in Amherst

OCT. 2

Petit Larceny, Old Town Connector, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a church.

Petit Larceny, Saint Mary’s Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole vehicle jacks from a residence.

Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Rustburg man, 57, was charged.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 31, was charged.

1 citation for reckless driving on Lowesville Road in Amherst, 3 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for speeding on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for reckless driving on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for driving suspended on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to wear a seatbelt on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County

Sheriff’s Office

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert