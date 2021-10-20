Amherst County Crime Log, Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

SEPT. 26
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 48, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Ebenezer Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.
SEPT. 27
Strangulation/Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Sandy Level man, 49, was charged.
SEPT. 28
Driving while Intoxicated, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 61, was charged.
SEPT. 29
Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole copper wire from a building.
Petit Larceny/Carry Concealed Weapon, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 26, was charged.
SEPT. 30
Property Damage, River Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a pedestal of a phone box.
Petit Larceny, Pera Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Identity Theft, Bobwhite Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used someone’s identity to obtain a loan.
OCT. 1
Drug Violation, Saint Mary’s Road, Amherst; a Roseland man, 21, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Campbell’s Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous musical instruments from a residence.
False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Tennessee man, 28, was charged.
Assault on a law enforcement person/Obstruction/Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged.
Property Damage/Leave scene of an accident, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender struck a mail box with a vehicle and fled on foot.
6 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for failing to have vehicle inspected, U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for over length vehicle on U.S. 60 in Amherst
OCT. 2
Petit Larceny, Old Town Connector, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a church.
Petit Larceny, Saint Mary’s Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole vehicle jacks from a residence.
Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Rustburg man, 57, was charged.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 31, was charged.
1 citation for reckless driving on Lowesville Road in Amherst, 3 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for speeding on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for reckless driving on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for driving suspended on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to wear a seatbelt on U.S. 29 N Business in Madison Heights.
Source: Amherst County
Sheriff’s Office