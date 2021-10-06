Amherst County Crime Log, Sept. 5 to Sept. 25

SEPT. 5
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.
SEPT. 6
Petit Larceny, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole an air conditioner unit from a shed located at a business.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole two weed eaters from a residence.
Assault and Battery, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst woman, 34, was charged.
SEPT. 6
Bomb/Burn Threat Bubba Lane, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 19, was charged.
Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Forest woman, 28, was charged.
SEPT. 8
Embezzlement, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.
Petit Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a van parked at a church.
Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Assault and Battery, Woodhaven Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 43, was charged.
SEPT. 9
Assault and Battery, Logging Camp Road, Roseland; a Richmond man, 25, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
SEPT. 10
A citation was issued for driving while intoxicated on Virginia 163 and Virginia 210
SEPT. 12
Threat by Letter, Little Hawk Lane, Amherst; a 30-year-old female was charged.
Fleeing from law enforcement, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged.
SEPT. 13
Petit Larceny, Patrick Henry Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Fail to Stop for Police: Attempt to Escape/Elude, U.S. 29 Amherst; a Waynesboro woman, 20, was charged.
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from two vehicles parked at a local business.
SEPT. 14
Assault and Battery, Neighbors Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.
Extort in Writing, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 45, was charged.
Traffic Summons for speeding on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights
Citation for Driving while Suspended on S Amherst Hwy. at Cedar Gate Road (Simpson, Cody)
SEPT. 15
Destruction of Property, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door on government property.
Contribute to Delinquency of Minor, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst woman, 54, was charged.
SEPT. 16
Drug Violation, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 68, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Virginia 130, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a trail camera from private property.
SEPT. 17
Grand Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business
Trespass/Property Damage, Rose Petal Lane, Amherst, an unknown offender broke into a building attempting to steal property
Traffic Summons for Drug Violation on on Elon Road in Madison Heights
Citation for Driving while Suspended on Woody’s Lake Road
SEPT. 18
Public Intoxication, Harris Road, Madison Heights, a 45-year-old female of Java was charged
Citation for Driving while Suspended on U.S. 29 Bypass at Virginia 210
SEPT. 19
Violation of a Protective Order, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 43, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Maple Run Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Royal Garden Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.
SEPT. 20
Petit Larceny, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender stole two catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a local business.
Grand Larceny, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a lap top and a purse from a vehicle parked at a residence.
1 Traffic Summon for Speeding on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights and 1 Traffic Summons for Expired Registration for Dixie Airport Road.
SEPT. 21
Petit Larceny, Samson Way, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money through a door dash account.
SEPT. 22
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence damaging a door and stole miscellaneous items.
SEPT. 23
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 40, was charged.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Trespass, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 70, was charged.
Traffic Summons for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst
SEPT. 24
Trespass/Property Damage, Arbor Court, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 25, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Trojan Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle park on private property.
Grand Larceny, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.
Driving while Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Amherst; an Amherst man, 54, was charged.
Public Intoxication/Drug Violation/Obstruction/Concealing Evidence, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.
5 Traffic Summons for Overlength Trucks on Virginia 130, 2 Traffic Summons for Speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 Traffic Summons for Expired Registration on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights
SEPT. 25
Public Intoxication, Sycamore Lane, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Buckingham Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 33, was charged.
1 Traffic Summons for Farm Vehicle Use Violation on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 2 Traffic Summons for Reckless Driving on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office