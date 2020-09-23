Amherst County Crime Log, Sept. 6 to Sept. 12

Amherst County Crime log
SEPT. 6
Petit Larceny, River Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence
SEPT. 8
Public Intoxication, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32 was charged.
SEPT. 9
Petit Larceny, Dixie Airport Road Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a trailer parked at a residence.
SEPT. 11
Driving While Intoxicated, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.
Property Damage, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
Highway: Dump Trash etc., Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 23, was charged.
Property Damage, Maple Run Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a door at a residence.
Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, and a Madison Heights woman, 36, were charged.
SEPT. 12
Drug Violation, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 28, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
