Amherst County Crime Log, Sept. 6 to Sept. 12

SEPT. 6

Petit Larceny, River Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

SEPT. 8

Public Intoxication, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32 was charged.

SEPT. 9

Petit Larceny, Dixie Airport Road Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a trailer parked at a residence.

SEPT. 11

Driving While Intoxicated, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

Property Damage, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Highway: Dump Trash etc., Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 23, was charged.

Property Damage, Maple Run Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a door at a residence.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, and a Madison Heights woman, 36, were charged.

SEPT. 12

Drug Violation, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 28, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

