Amherst County Crime Log

AUG. 9
Public Intoxication, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; a Concord man, 39, was charged.
Fraud, Fifth Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money from an individual via internet over sale of a vehicle.
AUG. 11
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Opossum Island Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender received money for repairs and never completed the work.
Assault and Battery, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; a Marshall woman, 29, was charged.
AUG. 13
Possession of Stolen Property/Driving while Suspended, S Amherst Highway, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 28, was charged.
Trespass after Being Forbidden, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 67, was charged.
AUG. 14
Petit Larceny, Roses Mill Road, Arrington; an unknown offender stole a generator from a residence.
AUG. 15
Burglary, Calvin Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
Public Intoxication, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
