Amherst County Crime Log, April 11 to April 17

APRIL 14

Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender stole money from a local business.

APRIL 15

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged doors and windows to a residence.

Petit Larceny, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tags from a vehicle that was parked at a residence.

APRIL 16

Violation of a Protective Order/Assault and Battery, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.

Property Damage, Flowers Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage a vehicle parked at a residence.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the computer/Facebook for the purchase of an out building.

APRIL 17

Driving While Intoxicated, Wedgewood/Winesap Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.