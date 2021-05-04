Amherst County Crime Log, April 11 to April 17

APRIL 11
Public Intoxication/Assault, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 44, was charged.
Driving while Intoxicated, Virginia 130, Amherst; a Monroe man, 27, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 23, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.
Property Damage, Old Country Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
Public Intoxication, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 22, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
APRIL 12
Petit Larceny, Old Stage Road, Amherst; a Amherst woman, 59, was charged.
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.
APRIL 13
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Amherst woman, 27, was charged.
APRIL 14
Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.
Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender stole money from a local business.
APRIL 15
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged doors and windows to a residence.
Petit Larceny, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tags from a vehicle that was parked at a residence.
APRIL 16
Violation of a Protective Order/Assault and Battery, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.
Property Damage, Flowers Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage a vehicle parked at a residence.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the computer/Facebook for the purchase of an out building.
APRIL 17
Driving While Intoxicated, Wedgewood/Winesap Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.
Wire Fraud, Franklin Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently removed money from an account via the telephone.
Destruction of Property, Thrasher’s Creek, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox and flower pot located in front of a residence.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 38, was charged.
Identity Theft, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a 45-year-old man attempted to use someone else’s identity to purchase a vehicle.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office