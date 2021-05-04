 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log, April 11 to April 17
APRIL 11

Public Intoxication/Assault, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 44, was charged.

Driving while Intoxicated, Virginia 130, Amherst; a Monroe man, 27, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 23, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.

Property Damage, Old Country Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Public Intoxication, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 22, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

APRIL 12

Petit Larceny, Old Stage Road, Amherst; a Amherst woman, 59, was charged.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.

APRIL 13

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Amherst woman, 27, was charged.

APRIL 14

Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender stole money from a local business.

APRIL 15

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged doors and windows to a residence.

Petit Larceny, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tags from a vehicle that was parked at a residence.

APRIL 16

Violation of a Protective Order/Assault and Battery, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.

Property Damage, Flowers Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage a vehicle parked at a residence.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the computer/Facebook for the purchase of an out building.

APRIL 17

Driving While Intoxicated, Wedgewood/Winesap Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

Wire Fraud, Franklin Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently removed money from an account via the telephone.

Destruction of Property, Thrasher’s Creek, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox and flower pot located in front of a residence.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 38, was charged.

Identity Theft, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a 45-year-old man attempted to use someone else’s identity to purchase a vehicle.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

