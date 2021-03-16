Amherst County Crime Log

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a lock to an out building at a local business.

FEB. 21

Fleeing From Law Enforcement, Shelter Lane; an Amherst resident, 39, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a tool box with miscellaneous tools from a residence.

Grand Larceny, Woody’s Lake Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 67, was charged.

FEB. 23

Petit Larceny, Troy Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a garage at a residence.

Assault and Battery/Assault/Obstruction/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Mays Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 33, was charged.

FEB. 24

False Pretense/Swindle, Jane Terrace, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained money by false pretense via the telephone.