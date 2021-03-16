Amherst County Crime Log

FEB. 7
Assault and Battery, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 32, and a Lynchburg woman, 29, were charged.
Petit Larceny, Covey Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole 3 dogs from a residence.
Petit Larceny, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
Assault and Battery, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.
FEB. 8
Grand Larceny, Windy Ridge Way, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a garage located at a residence.
FEB. 9
Petit Larceny, Matohe Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.
FEB. 10
Grand Larceny, S Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a pull behind trailer with building materials from a residence.
FEB. 11
Assault and Battery, Story Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, was charged.
FEB. 12
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 35, Evington was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.
FEB. 14
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 26, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 34, was charged.
FEB. 16
Assault and Battery, N Main Street, Amherst; an Amherst man, 34, was charged.
FEB. 17
Assault and Battery, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Chesapeake man, 42, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Bearfield Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Public Intoxication, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 36, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 72, and a Madison Heights woman, 67, were charged.
FEB. 20
Shoplift/Alter Price, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a lock to an out building at a local business.
FEB. 21
Fleeing From Law Enforcement, Shelter Lane; an Amherst resident, 39, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a tool box with miscellaneous tools from a residence.
Grand Larceny, Woody’s Lake Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 67, was charged.
FEB. 23
Petit Larceny, Troy Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a garage at a residence.
Assault and Battery/Assault/Obstruction/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Mays Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 33, was charged.
FEB. 24
False Pretense/Swindle, Jane Terrace, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained money by false pretense via the telephone.
Destruction of Property, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.
Grand Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a garage located on personal property and stole miscellaneous tools.
Drug Violation, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged.
FEB. 25
Wire Fraud, Hunt Club Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money from a bank account via the computer.
Petit Larceny, Deerfield Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole jewelry from a residence.
FEB. 26
Drug Violation/Driving Suspended, Father Judge Road, Monroe; a Spout Springs man, 35, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a pull behind trailer with miscellaneous items inside.
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon/Obstruction, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; a woman, 23, was charged.
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst, an Amherst man, 29, was charged.
Property Damage, Ridgecrest Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence.
FEB. 27
Assault and Battery, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office