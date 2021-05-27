 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log
Amherst County Crime Log

MAY 11

Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

MAY 12

First Offender Violation Domestic Violence/Obstruction, Izaak Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged.

Property Damage, Mountainview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox located in front of a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 42, was charged.

MAY 13

Petit Larceny, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a carry all trailer from a residence.

Property damage/Petit Larceny, Francis Avenue, Monroe; an unknown offender damage a fuel line to a vehicle and stole fuel from a vehicle parked at a local business

Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 41, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged.

MAY 15

Assault and Battery, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office

