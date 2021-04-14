 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst County designates new FOIA officer
0 comments

Amherst County designates new FOIA officer

  • 0
041521-amh-news-freeman-p1

Kristen Freeman

 Photo courtesy of Amherst County

Amherst County has announced the designation of a new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officer, Kristen Freeman.

The FOIA officer serves as the public’s point of contact when requesting public records and ensures the county complies with FOIA regulations. Freeman has previous experience working for the county, said County Administrator Dean Rodgers during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ April 6 meeting.

To reach Freeman email kmfreeman@countyofamherst.com or call (434) 946-9415. Information on FOIA, how to request information and the county’s FOIA responsibilities can be found at www.countyofamherst.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert