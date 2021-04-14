Amherst County designates new FOIA officer

Amherst County has announced the designation of a new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officer, Kristen Freeman.
The FOIA officer serves as the public’s point of contact when requesting public records and ensures the county complies with FOIA regulations. Freeman has previous experience working for the county, said County Administrator Dean Rodgers during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ April 6 meeting.
To reach Freeman email kmfreeman@countyofamherst.com or call (434) 946-9415. Information on FOIA, how to request information and the county’s FOIA responsibilities can be found at www.countyofamherst.com.