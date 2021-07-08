Amherst County District 2 school board member to step down at end of the year

After nearly three years on the Amherst County School Board, District 2 representative Amanda Wright said she is stepping down at the end of the year, opting not to run as a write-in candidate.

Wright, who joined the board in November 2019 to fill a vacancy after former member Jennifer Cumby resigned, was in the process of running for a second term in the Nov. 2 election but did not garner enough of the required signatures to place on the ballot, according to the Amherst County Registrar’s Office. She decided not to pursue running as a write-in candidate, she confirmed in an email to the New Era-Progress.

“I have been honored to serve on the [board] and represent District 2,” Wright said in an email. “Amherst has a lot to be proud of: a CTE (career and technical education) program that offers an alternative career path to students in skilled trades; the Amherst Education Center, which supports our at-risk students in an alternative education school and an early college program, to name a few.”

The District 2 seat, along with District 5 and one of two at-large seats on the board, were in the Amherst County School Board’s first elected seats in 2017. County voters overwhelmingly supported moving to an elected board over a previous method of appointment through the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.