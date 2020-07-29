You are the owner of this article.
Amherst County enacts fee increase for courthouse security

A trip to court in Amherst County recently became a bit more expensive.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its July 21 meeting approved an ordinance change that raises fees for courthouse security from $10 to $20. The fee is assessed as part of the cost in each criminal or traffic case in each district or circuit court in which the defendant is convicted of a violation of any statute or ordinance.

The Virginia General Assembly through legislation authorized the increase in security fees as courthouses, which is used to pay for courthouse security, which in Amherst County is provided through the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

State code also allows for sheriffs to ask for money in the courthouse security fund for equipment and items used in connection with keeping courtrooms safe and secure.

- Justin Faulconer

