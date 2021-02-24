Amherst County fiscal '22 budget slated to include 1.5% raise

“That was a pretty big miss,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said of revenue from the cigarette tax coming in much less than originally forecasted. “I understand this is not an exact science, you all do the best you can, but this was a surprise.”

Rodgers apologized to the board for the change in revenue projection tied with the cigarette tax, which will go toward capital improvements spending and what the county refers to as a “future fund.”

“It does make our future harder than we thought it was going to be,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he and staff are taking the board’s budget priorities and trying to make them work while factoring in rising costs of inflation.

“For this most part, this budget is ‘turn on the lights and unlock the doors’ for a year,” Rodgers said.

The upcoming budget is set to level fund Amherst County Public Schools, according to county documents. The county’s potential 1.5% pay increase does not apply to school employees, as the schools’ budget is a separate process overseen by the Amherst County School Board.