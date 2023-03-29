A public hearing will be held April 18 on Amherst County’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, which contains no tax increases and plans a 20% reduction in personal property tax on vehicles.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors authorized the hearing on the budget proposal and related capital improvement plan during its March 21 meeting. Revenues are forecasted at $56.1 million and expenditures are estimated at $56 million, leaving a remaining balance of roughly $139,500, according to figures recently presented to supervisors.

The proposed budget that begins July 1 includes a 7% raise for county employees. The 20% reduction in personal property tax, if approved, is forecasted to return more than $2 million in tax revenue to residents, Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant has said.

The advertised budget also includes a proposed $2.5 million funding increase for Amherst County Public Schools. For the past five years, the county has contributed $13.9 million annually to ACPS; the increase would put the county funding mark at $16.4 million.

Superintendent Williams Wells presented the $63.9 million schools budget to the board March 21. The proposal includes $31.1 million in state revenue, though those figures are not yet finalized and could be amended, $6.1 million in state sales tax, $3 million in federal grants and $4.2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act (CARES) funding.

The schools plan also includes a 7% pay raise for all contracted staff and substitutes.

“We’re having a hard time getting substitutes,” Wells told supervisors.

An additional 1% increase is planned for bus drivers.

“That’s a hard position to fill,” Wells said.

Custodial staffers are set to receive an average increase of 1% to 3% on top of the 7% pay hike and child nutrition workers’ are slated to get an average pay increase up to 15%, as Wells said the child nutrition budget is self-funded through a program apart from the operational budget.

Since the 2009-10 school year, Wells said, the division has cut roughly 81 positions, though factoring in enrollment loss since that time and the 24-to-1 class size for student-to-teacher ratio, the effective loss is 28 instructional positions.

“We try to be good stewards of your money,” Wells said to supervisors. “We’re not here adding positions, having positions we don’t need.”

The division strives to add back positions when necessary and some jobs are state-mandated, including English language teachers for about 50 students for whom English isn’t their primary language, as well as reading specialists, according to Wells.

The 7% pay raise is needed for Amherst schools to stay competitive with surrounding localities and the boost in local funding helps cover that, Wells said. The last thing he wanted to do in his first year as superintendent, Wells said, was ask for such a funding increase from the county, but he spoke of the need for it.

“I’m grateful for your support of public education in Amherst County,” Wells said to supervisors.

Wells also spoke of the effects of inflation on schools’ spending, adding the division is able to buy less for its money than it could in 2009. He described drastic rises in fuel prices: Through the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the division has paid $171,306 more in that line item than during the same span the previous year, Wells said.

The budget includes a $1.3 million increase in operational spending and adds 3.7 full-time equivalent positions. The majority of spending, 76%, is on instruction; 9% would go toward operations and maintenance, 8% toward transportation; and 7% to administration and health.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker asked Wells about schools’ measures for mental health in the budget plan.

Wells said the division has received a grant for that area, is seeking other ones and has roughly $150,000 in the budget for mental health aspects, noting the need for more.

“If we get additional funds from the state, we would apply those firsthand to making sure the mental health needs of our students are met,” Wells said.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, asked Wells what happens when the CARES money runs out. Wells said any positions that are funded solely through CARES will go away and a portion of that funding source has been allocated to the planned renovation and expansion project at Amherst County High School that is targeted to begin construction later this year.

“Are you adequately staffed?” Martin asked Wells. “Do you believe that class sizes are appropriate?”

Wells told Martin that mental health is an area school officials need to focus on as far as more resources.

“As far as the day-to-day classroom sizes now, I feel we are adequately staffed,” Wells said.

If the schools budget has to be cut because of any shortfalls in funding from the state, Wells said the pay raise line item could be affected, but the hope is it won’t be.

Wells also updated the board on the latest in the push to bring school resource officers to all public schools in the county, an effort largely supported through a recent state grant.

Wells said Amherst County High School and Amherst Education Center each have an officer, the two middle schools have an SRO and an officer serves Central, Amherst and Temperance elementary schools in the north end of the county while another serves the south end elementary schools of Madison Heights, Elon and Amelon.

“So we are getting better,” Wells said. “I would love to have one at every school. Right now, we are not funded at every school, but that’s something I would love to see happen.”

The April 18 public hearing on the county’s proposed budget will held be during the board’s regular 7 p.m. meeting at the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst.