Amherst County gets $3M in first half of American Rescue Plan money

“We’ll have to do some more reporting straight to the federal government and not the state,” McBride said. “We’re going to have to provide a status report to the federal government.”

The first report to the federal government is due in late August and another is planned in late October, according to McBride. The money must be spent or obligated by December 2024 and all has to be fully expended by Dec. 31, 2026, she said.

“It gives you a wide range of time,” McBride told supervisors.

The county can choose to aid businesses and nonprofits, as was done with a portion of the CARES money, and the premium pay to essential county workers is up to $13 an hour extra, McBride said.

The ARP money does not cover local matches for any other federal program, economic development and general infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges, non-public safety payroll unless it can be proven to mitigate COVID-19, debt payments, legal settlements, deposits to “rainy day” reserve funds and general infrastructure, unless covered with revenue loss, according to the report.