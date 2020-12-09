Amherst County has $423,000 remaining in grant opportunity for businesses affected by COVID-19

After distributing $450,000 in federal aid to 48 businesses in Amherst County hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has closed that grant process. However, another grant opportunity for qualifying businesses in the county has $423,000 remaining.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors allocated $450,000 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money to assist local businesses. The County Economic Development Authority and finance department worked together to manage the grant program.

"As a small business trying to navigate through the ups and downs of this pandemic, we are grateful to the Amherst County EDA and others for their assistance in helping us acquire financial relief such as the Back in Business and the CARES Act grants,” Derin Foor, owner of the Loose Shoe Brewery in Amherst, said in a news release. “These grants have been a much-needed lifeline to ease the financial burden of reduced revenue for small businesses and help them prepare for the unknown we are facing."