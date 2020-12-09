Amherst County has $423,000 remaining in grant opportunity for businesses affected by COVID-19

After distributing $450,000 in federal aid to 48 businesses in Amherst County hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has closed that grant process. However, another grant opportunity for qualifying businesses in the county has $423,000 remaining.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors allocated $450,000 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money to assist local businesses. The County Economic Development Authority and finance department worked together to manage the grant program.
"As a small business trying to navigate through the ups and downs of this pandemic, we are grateful to the Amherst County EDA and others for their assistance in helping us acquire financial relief such as the Back in Business and the CARES Act grants,” Derin Foor, owner of the Loose Shoe Brewery in Amherst, said in a news release. “These grants have been a much-needed lifeline to ease the financial burden of reduced revenue for small businesses and help them prepare for the unknown we are facing."
The EDA applied for and received $500,000 through the Department of Housing and Community Development for COVID-related small business assistance. Through the Back in Business Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant each eligible business may receive up to $15,000 for rent/mortgage and utility relief for up to 6 months and for retooling costs, according to the Dec. 8 news release.
Six businesses have received more than $77,000 in grants so far with $423,000 in funding still available for qualifying businesses. This grant will run through the end of June 2021 or until the funds are depleted.
The grant review committee has been meeting for months to make sure businesses can quickly move through the system. The committee consists of local business owners, county employees and community leaders.
“I am proud to have served on the committee to award these deserving businesses much-needed grant money," Katie Mayo, director of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. "This year has been a struggle, and I am thankful for the County and the EDA for making these crucial funds available to the businesses of Amherst County.”
According to documents distributed during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors' October retreat session, 90% of companies in the county employ fewer than people and 25% are sole proprietorships.
For more information about the Back In Business Grant, contact the EDA at (434) 946-5200 or visit: https://amherstvabusiness.com/covid-19-grants-resources/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!