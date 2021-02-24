Amherst County housing trends see uptick in 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Amherst County’s housing saw an increase in zoning permits, single-family homes and accessory structures in 2020.
The county received 474 zoning permits last year, an increase of 99 permits from the previous year and the highest mark in the past five years, according to the Amherst County Planning Commission’s annual report. The county also recorded 104 single-family permits in 2020, the most since 2016, and 138 accessory structure permits, another five-year high mark, the report states.
“To me that tells us we’re going in the right direction,” said Michael Bryant, who serves as vice-chair on the commission, which makes land-use decisions and recommendations to the board of supervisors.
Bryant complimented a series of county regulations and changes made in the past few years that officials have said make the county government more business-friendly.
“That’s a good trend to see,” David Pugh, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ vice chair, said of the single-family figures being the highest in years.
A major benefit to the county, Bryant said, is the recently implemented Citizen and Contractor Community Development Portal, which helps residents, businesses, developers and organizations with submitting applications online. The portal can be used for applications for all county building and zoning permits and uploading documents such as plats, zoning setbacks and construction drawings, as well as allowing contractors to request inspections online and processing their permitting fees.
“I feel this couldn’t have come at a better time given when COVID hit,” Bryant said of the online tool. “With that happening and a lot of people having to adjust their times, their schedules, having to do more at home and not being able to come out and conduct business as usual, this portal allowed citizens and contractors to have a more convenient way to apply for permits.”
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the department has made positive user-friendly strides recently.
“Five years ago we couldn’t take credit cards,” he said. “The fact that we can do everything electronically now has just improved our ability to move things faster, quicker.”
Another positive stride in 2020, according to the report, was the implementation of a new solar ordinance. The new ordinance allows for three types of solar generation facilities: small, agricultural and utility scale. In most cases, small scale and agricultural solar facilities can produce solar energy for residents without obtaining special permission from the commission or supervisors. Utility-scale facilities are considered special exceptions in most zoning districts and require a special exception review process before both public bodies to ensure they do not have an unwanted impact on neighboring properties.
Another major focus listed in the report is the Madison Heights Master Plan, which targets the area between the James River on U.S. 29 and Virginia 130. An informational meeting was held in January 2020 for landowners that hold property surrounding an undeveloped area known as the Tyler tract which is being considered for future development, according to the county.
The parcels being discussed are within the county’s growth boundaries and have good access to public roads, public water and sewer, electricity and gas and the county is working with landowners to develop the plan aimed at consolidating those parcels.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said the Amherst County Planning Commission is a shining example of the positive role appointed boards and members with a range of expertise provide.
“You can’t put a price tag on that,” Tucker said.