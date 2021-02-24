Amherst County housing trends see uptick in 2020

“I feel this couldn’t have come at a better time given when COVID hit,” Bryant said of the online tool. “With that happening and a lot of people having to adjust their times, their schedules, having to do more at home and not being able to come out and conduct business as usual, this portal allowed citizens and contractors to have a more convenient way to apply for permits.”

Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the department has made positive user-friendly strides recently.

“Five years ago we couldn’t take credit cards,” he said. “The fact that we can do everything electronically now has just improved our ability to move things faster, quicker.”

Another positive stride in 2020, according to the report, was the implementation of a new solar ordinance. The new ordinance allows for three types of solar generation facilities: small, agricultural and utility scale. In most cases, small scale and agricultural solar facilities can produce solar energy for residents without obtaining special permission from the commission or supervisors. Utility-scale facilities are considered special exceptions in most zoning districts and require a special exception review process before both public bodies to ensure they do not have an unwanted impact on neighboring properties.