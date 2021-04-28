Amherst County increases fine for littering

“We’ve been extremely pleased with our location at Riveredge Park,” Bill Street, the association’s CEO, told supervisors. “It’s a very useful building.”

Street said JRA in recent years has educated more than 4,000 students. The association aims to raise money through fundraising to improve the building, including making it more of an interactive classroom and showcasing species in the river through an aquarium, Street said.

An outdoor pavilion on the property also is planned to open up more opportunities, Street said.

In other newsThe board approved an ordinance change for its site plan review process for development and projects, which eliminates the requirement of by-right plans going before the Amherst County Planning Commission for review. By-right refers to a property owner’s use of property and structures in away that already is permitted as a use in the county’s zoning ordinance. The review process is more streamlined for applicants with the new change, according to the county. “This is another example of Amherst County’s initiative to make itself ever more business friendly,” the county said in a news release following the meeting.