Amherst County, Lynchburg area recovering from storm, power outages

Amherst County was hard hit with damage from storms the afternoon of June 17 that left thousands without power, according to the county’s chief public safety official and Appalachian Power Company’s website.

Sam Bryant, director of public safety, said Monday morning every fire department in the county at one point Friday was out in the roadways cutting downed trees with help of the Virginia Department of Transportation, law enforcement and citizens gracious to assist. The county had 6,000 to 7,000 outages and power gradually has been restored, according to Bryant.

He said he was told by APCo representatives that straight line winds caused much of the damage, some of the worst one company has seen this summer.

“It really rocked everybody,” said Bryant. “We were hit really hard.”

Bryant said a dialysis center in the Ambriar shopping center that lost power was brought back up and running over the weekend to help people with medical needs.

The High Peak area to north and east portions of the county, including the Town of Amherst, U.S. 60 West and East, Virginia 151, Boxwood Farm Road, Sweet Briar College and Clifford were among areas affected.

An APCo news release sent just after 6 p.m. Saturday said outages peaked at 130,000 in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee at about 5 p.m. Friday when winds gusting up to 65 miles-per-hour, coupled with heavy rain and lightning, resulted in damaged power lines and other equipment. Nearly 2,400 company and contract workers were busy restoring power, the release said. An updated release sent just after 11:30 a.m. Monday said more than 95% of customers affected by the storm had power restored with roughly 2,000 still without electricity in Virginia.

No one was displaced or injured in Amherst County that Bryant is aware of, he said. A few homes had trees on them, Bryant said, and he and Nate Young, the county’s building official, checked on them. The Amherst Town Police Department and Amherst County Sheriff’s Office also was active in their responses.

At least 55 to 60 trees were down across the county and APCo had workers from other states in the area working to restore power, he said.

“God had His hand” on parts of the county that had some close calls, he said.

“I used my saw and my pickup for three hours straight,” he said of working on the tree cleanup.

While the timing of the storm event is close to the 10-year anniversary of the well-known derecho windstorm that devastated much of the county and left widespread power outages at the end of June and first few weeks of July 2012, Bryant said Friday’s storm damage was not as extensive.

Bryant, who lives in northern Amherst County, said Monday morning he still doesn’t have power and expected to get it back within the following 12 to 13 hours.

“It’s part of living rural,” Bryant said.

