Amherst County man sentenced to 10 years in sexual assault case

Amherst County man sentenced to 10 years in sexual assault case

An Amherst man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to two felonies in a sexual assault incident, according to the Amherst Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Garry Lordahl, 57, was found guilty Monday in Amherst Circuit Court of one count each of forcible sodomy and strangulation. Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Lordahl to 50 years with all but 10 years suspended. 

On Jan. 26 Amherst County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the victim's home where they found the victim and Lordahl, who suffered a gunshot wound and was later treated at Lynchburg General Hospital, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller said during the hearing. 

The victim, who wasn't charged and was acting in self-defense, according to Drumheller, told investigators she been in a romantic relationship with the defendant for several months. Lordahl physically assaulted the victim and forced her to perform a sex act, according to prosecutors' evidence. 

Several hours later, Lordahl attempted to sexually assault the victim again, at which point she retrieved a firearm and shot him in the leg before calling 911 for help, Drumheller said.

James Angel, Lordahl's attorney, did not comment on the case. 

Garrett ordered the defendant have no further contact with the victim when released. 

