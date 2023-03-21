An Amherst County man will take home $3.125 million before taxes after he won the top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratch-ticket game.

Josh Orme bought the "$326,000,000 Fortune" ticket March 2 at Sardis Grocery Store at 1869 Lexington Turnpike in Amherst, the Virginia Lottery said.

Orme claimed the $5 million top prize but chose a lower lump sum rather than 30 years of annual payments.

Orme told the lottery, "It’s really surreal. I’m in a state of shock," and said he has no immediate plans for the money except paying bills and saving for retirement, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.

The odds of winning the top prize in the "$326,000,000 Fortune" game are 1 in 2,774,400. The odds of wining any prize are 1 in 3.43.