Amherst County mourns passing of Dan French, former Service Authority director

“...He rejuvenated my engineering career and I’ll always love Dan for that, as well as for being the friend he was,” Hopkins said.

French loved the authority and Amherst County, Hopkins said.

“He was pretty much an institution in the County; except for a couple of our senior guys, I don’t know anybody who worked around here for that long,” Hopkins said in an email. “He helped me quite a bit after he retired; I only got 13 months prep to do a job that he said takes 24 months to get ready for, and he was always available to help and answer questions. I’ll always appreciate that, too.”

French was an environmentalist who loved walks in the woods, Hopkins said.

“He loved his wife and family. I don’t think I ever heard him end a phone call with [wife] Amy without telling her he loved her,” Hopkins said, adding he’s tried to emulate that example.

In 2017, Graham Creek Reservoir was renamed The Dan E. French Reservoir on Graham Creek in French’s honor and a revised entrance to the reservoir off Elon Road with a couple of plaques, one for the reservoir and another for French, is planned as part of a current dam improvement project, he said.