Amherst County mourns passing of Mary Woodruff, pie shop's staple, 'entertainer'

"I believe she found a home here talking to mama," Scott said. "They’re countless customers I could give you stories on."

A person told Scott her mother was a “walking, living anti-depressant.” Mary Woodruff ran the store for 30 years and had a legacy of helping others, Scott said.

"So many people, she gave them food when they didn’t have anything," Scott said.

Mary Woodruff also gained national attention while charming famed journalist Al Roker during a "Today" show visit, which aired in February 2020. The two hit it off during the interview and Roker shared his affectionate impression meeting her as well as raving review of the pie, which he shared during the show.

Roker had come across an article featuring the store in The Wall Street Journal and show producers reached out for the interview, Scott said.

The pie shop is housed in a small, two-story cinderblock building Scott’s father built with his own hands in 1952. The white-painted building was a grocery store for 30 years until 1982 and was used for other family businesses.

Scott, her two sisters and two brothers grew up in the store’s upstairs apartment and, in 1998, she opened the café and pie shop.