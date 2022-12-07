 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst County Museum invites public to 'Joy to the World' open house

The Amherst County Museum is hosting its ‘Joy To The World’ open house on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The museum at 154 South Main St. in Amherst will be decked out for the holidays courtesy of Amherst Woman’s Club, Hill House, Bethany Methodist Church, Church of the Epiphany and Keller Williams Realty. Santa will make an appearance from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Amherst Presbyterian Church Choir will perform holiday renditions at 2:30 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served. The program is made possible by The Greater Lynchburg Community Trust.

