Amherst County officials oppose proposed legislation on ending immunity for law enforcement

Amherst County officials are formally expressing opposition to proposed legislation in the current Virginia General Assembly session aimed at ending qualified sovereign immunity for law enforcement officers, a shield against civil lawsuits.

Jimmy Ayers, of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, during the board’s Jan. 19 meeting requested the county write the state legislature to oppose House Bill 2045, proposed by Del. Jeffrey Bourne, D-Richmond. The bill, according to its draft language, seeks to create a civil action for the deprivation of a person’s rights by a law enforcement officer and provides that a plaintiff may be awarded compensatory and punitive damages and equitable relief, as well as reasonable attorney fees and costs.

The Judiciary Committee in September 2020 rejected previous legislation on the matter. House Bill 2045 was pre-filed and referred to the Committee for Courts and Justice Jan. 12, according to the state’s legislative tracking website.

Ayers, a former Amherst County sheriff who retired just prior to becoming a county supervisor in January 2016, said ending qualified immunity would have devastating effects for law enforcement officers and damage their ability to make a living.