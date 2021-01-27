Amherst County officials oppose proposed legislation on ending immunity for law enforcement

Amherst County officials are formally expressing opposition to proposed legislation in the current Virginia General Assembly session aimed at ending qualified sovereign immunity for law enforcement officers, a shield against civil lawsuits.
Jimmy Ayers, of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, during the board’s Jan. 19 meeting requested the county write the state legislature to oppose House Bill 2045, proposed by Del. Jeffrey Bourne, D-Richmond. The bill, according to its draft language, seeks to create a civil action for the deprivation of a person’s rights by a law enforcement officer and provides that a plaintiff may be awarded compensatory and punitive damages and equitable relief, as well as reasonable attorney fees and costs.
The Judiciary Committee in September 2020 rejected previous legislation on the matter. House Bill 2045 was pre-filed and referred to the Committee for Courts and Justice Jan. 12, according to the state’s legislative tracking website.
Ayers, a former Amherst County sheriff who retired just prior to becoming a county supervisor in January 2016, said ending qualified immunity would have devastating effects for law enforcement officers and damage their ability to make a living.
“Why should their families be jeopardized?” Ayers said. “Their hands touch and their eyes see what a human never should have to see in their lifetime.”
Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar has described qualified immunity as an essential layer of legal protection for officers and said losing it threatens to drive many out of the profession because they don’t want to risk the financial damage.
Ayers said the proposed legislation, if passed, would hurt the ability to recruit and retain law enforcement officers.
Advocates of ending qualified immunity feel the measure would bring greater accountability for law enforcement.
“Qualified immunity means that police are not responsible for their actions,” Consuela Mosley, a member of the Legal Task Force within Lynchburg’s Bridges to Progress poverty-fighting coalition, told The News & Advance in a 2020 interview. “If you took that away, you would see less brutality.”