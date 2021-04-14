Amherst County proposing penalty increase for littering

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she has seen a lot of individuals picking up trash along U.S. 29 and other places in the county. “We certainly do appreciate it,” Tucker said.

Jennifer Moore, the board’s chair, said she wants the county to figure out a way to celebrate those who are picking up the initiative and volunteering their time to help the county look good.

Also during the board’s April 6 meeting, Susan Chapman, of the Lynchburg branch of Brown, Edwards & Company, went over with supervisors a formal review of the audit of the most recently completed fiscal year. The audit was favorable, a few adjustments were made and no material weaknesses were included, according to the report.

A deficiency was identified in segregation of duties that Chapman said would be addressed when the county purchases new financial accounting software that eliminates some of the current steps required to process payroll. The audit report states the county agrees staff duties need to be further segregated and is making efforts to do so within current budget constraints.