Amherst County Public Library announces hiring of new director

The Amherst County Public Library Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Jacob Etter as new director of the Amherst County Public Library Director. Etter, who previously served as branch manager of the Lovettsville Branch of the Loudoun County Public Library, assumed the position on July 1.

During his time in Loudoun County, Etter oversaw 400 library programs and doubled attendance in two years, according to a news release from Amherst County. Some of his proudest accomplishments include increasing the number of participants who completed the Summer Reading Program and achieving a circulation rate well above the national average, the release states.

His education includes a bachelor of arts degree in communications and a Master of Library Science degree from University of North Texas. Etter succeeds Steve Preston, who served the past 17 years as library director of the Amherst County Public Library and retired effective June 30. When a regional library system was proposed, Preston maintained the viability of the Amherst County Public Library as an independent library over the past few years, a county news release said.