 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst County Public Schools honors Steven Nichols, late ACPS superintendent
0 Comments

Amherst County Public Schools honors Steven Nichols, late ACPS superintendent

  • 0
LNA 05312018 Amherst Grad 12

Former Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Steven Nichols is pictured at the May 2018 Amherst County High School graduation ceremony.

 New Era-Progress file photo

A resolution from the Amherst County School Board honoring the late Steven Nichols, a retired superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, was publicly read during the board’s Sept. 9 meeting.

Nichols, who steered the division from July 2013 to June 2018, died May 8 at age 69. The Amherst post was the final in his career that spanned 47 years and included a variety of roles in the counties of Fairfax and Culpeper, the cities of Manassas Park, Alexandria and Staunton, as well as Jefferson County, West Virginia.

The resolution states Nichols “lived a full life in service of others for the sake of not only his family, but for the many children across the state of Virginia that he served throughout his career as an educator.”

The document also honors Nichols for the wisdom, guidance and direction to the board during his tenure and instilling in youth a sense of responsibility to see the importance of education.

“The fruits of his labor as a principled, authentic, and respected leader for Amherst County Public Schools are appreciated,” the resolution reads.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert