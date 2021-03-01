Amherst County Public Schools' virtual career fair set for March 5

Amherst County Public Schools is hosting a virtual education career fair on March 5.
The event aimed at drawing in prospective job candidates will be held 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information or to schedule an interview visit the career fair's website at http://bit.ly.2ZcbwgU.
For questions email hr@amherst.k12.va.us or call (434) 946-9376.
Justin Faulconer
(434) 385-5551
