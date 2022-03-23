Amherst County pursues election district change

Following the most recent U.S. Census, Amherst County is pursuing a redistricting plan for its local election districts that will relocate 453 residents from District 4 to District 5.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently directed the county attorney to present the county plan to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office to review and certify with no objection the proposed redistricting boundaries as permitted by state code.

The board established a redistricting committee, which was composed of two board members, county staff and a citizen from each of the five local election districts. The committee came up with the option that shifts some residents to another district.

Equal population among the five districts is the most fundamental requirement for redistricting, said Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development.

Generally, the committee worked to ensure that each district was below a 10% deviation from each other. The 2020 Census results had 6,318 residents in District 1; 6,076 in District 2; 6,485 in District 3; 6,626 in District 4 and 5,802 in District 5. The difference between District 4 and District 5 is greater than 10%, which calls for boundary changes, said Bryant.

The amended boundaries, if the redistricting plan is approved, changes the District 4 count to 6,173 and the District 5 population to 6,255.

“The committee spent a fair amount of time considering the changes,” Bryant said.

He said the committee didn’t want to draw lines in the middle of property or geographic boundaries that didn’t make sense and the option pursued is the least disruptive that causes less travel for voters to their precincts than another considered.

Those redistricted from District 4 to District 5 would go from voting at Amelon Elementary School to the Monelison Middle School precinct, Bryant said.

“In terms of commute and disruptions to people, it’s fairly minimal,” Bryant said.

