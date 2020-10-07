Amherst County receives $1M in federal grant money to recover from COVID-19

Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced Amherst County has been awarded $1,119,650 in Community Development Block Grants for a pair of projects to help county businesses recover from the public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county was the first locality in Virginia to receive a CDBG Urgent Need grant; it was $569,650 for Swissomation Virginia, an Amherst-based business, to increase production of ventilators to meet a crucial need during the crisis. The company specializes in micromachining small parts, usually smaller than the size of a dime, with extreme accuracy.

CDBG awards are federally funded and administered by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

The second project is $550,000 for small business recovery assistance referred to as the Back in Business grant. The money will help bolster the county’s small business support program and assist at least 50 businesses, according to a news release from the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County.