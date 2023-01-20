Amherst County receives state grant for site development in Madison Heights

A Madison Heights property of more than 500 acres known as the Dillard tract recently received just more than $322,000 in state grant money for the purpose of attracting new business opportunities to Amherst County.

Administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the program helps improve the readiness of industrial sites with at least 50 to 100 developable acres to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a total of $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) development grants for 21 sites across the state. The grants help localities pay for high costs of developing local sites.

The Dillard tract is located in close proximity to Dillard Road and Virginia 130 in Madison Heights and the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County funded a match of $161,000 toward the site. Victoria Hanson, executive director of the EDA, said the $483,100 in combined funding will move the property from a Tier 1 to Tier 2 property, which means a company could purchase it and be ready for operations in 18 months.

“If a large project wants to come to Virginia, they need to have a site that is ready to go," Hanson said. "That means it is as close to pad-ready as possible, it is permitted, it has all the utilities, it is what we call project-ready.”

The Dillard tract is roughly 555 acres and has two lots with 20 acres and 60 acres that Hanson said are developable. On the larger lot, a 1,240,000-square-foot building could be constructed and a 420,000-square-foot building could be built on the smaller one, Hanson said.

“It’s a major win,” Hanson said. “If you build out a project that size, you’re talking a $2 billion investment and that could mean also 1,500 to 2,000 new jobs. It is a major attraction for bringing a business here.”

A major business won’t come if a locality hasn’t taken the significant risks, Hanson said.

Hanson said what makes the mostly industrial-zoned Dillard site particularly special are the utilities with Appalachian Power Company transmission lines, natural gas and public water and sewer with Norfolk Southern Railroad and the U.S. 29 Business corridor in close proximity. The county doesn’t have any other 100-acre sites that are ready to go for new business, according to Hanson.

“This is the Lynchburg region’s only 100-plus-acre greenfield industrial site that is both gas and rail served,” Hanson said.

In the past six years the region has missed 65 business opportunities, primarily manufacturing, including 12,000 potential jobs with $5.5 billion capital investment, because of lack of such 100-plus-acre sites, Hanson said.

The Dillard site gained interest from eight prospects since 2019 but further due diligence needed to be done to be ready, she said. American Electric Power also has contributed $30,000 in helping position the site for heavy industrial uses, Hanson said.

“We’re going to really investigate and unlock the potential of this site,” Hanson said. “We’re excited to have this asset-rich site here in Madison Heights and look forward to finishing all the due diligence in about 18 months.”

Drew Wade, a member of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors who represents much of southern Madison Heights, addressed the investment in the Dillard tract lining up with recent board decisions in the past half year to approve a pair of major mixed-use residential and commercial developments on U.S. 29 Business and Virginia 163 just south of the Lynchburg border.

“I’m all for this,” Wade said. “We’ve taken steps to increase the number of rooftops we have for folks. Now I think we need to take the right steps to bring in the jobs.”