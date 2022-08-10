Amherst County requests study of EMS, fire delivery services

For the second time in a decade, Amherst County officials are pursuing a study of the county’s fire and emergency medical services through the Virginia Fire Services Board.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Aug. 2 to approve the request from the county’s Emergency Services Council to conduct the study. A previous study on fire and EMS delivery in Amherst County was done in 2013 and the council feels a new one is necessary.

“Senior leadership of the organizations realize there are only a few members to answer calls and there is a struggle to cover the calls and all the other administrative duties,” a staff report to the board of supervisors states. “The ESC and local fire companies are looking for input on sustainability, retention, and recruitment. Providing the required services in the current environment is not sustainable in the long term.”

The Fire Services Board, a 15-member policy board within the commonwealth’s executive branch, has members appointed by the governor for four-year terms. One of the services it performs is to provide localities reviews of the effectiveness of their emergency services systems.

“It’s at no cost to the locality,” said Sam Bryant, the county’s director of public safety. “A group of experienced people look at our [fire and EMS] systems and make recommendations.”

The study request comes in the last month of Bryant’s tenure as public safety director, as he is retiring Sept. 1 after four and a half years in the position.

“It would be very helpful for our region to look at what’s needed,” Bryant said in urging the board to move ahead with the new study.

The process will involve looking into five working themes: organizational development, communication, training, budget and administration and delivery of services.

“I think very little was done from this study, unfortunately,” Bryant said of the 2013 report. “I think there’s some low hanging fruit here still that we could all work on…it’s very doable.”

Supervisor Tom Martin, who also serves as chief of the Amherst Fire Department, said he feels the current study sends mixed messages in different areas, including volunteers versus career staff.

“I think it would be a great thing to update it,” Martin said.