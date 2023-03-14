Amherst County School Board member John Grieser resigned on Monday, effective immediately, the division announced.

Grieser, a county native and former Amherst County sheriff's captain who attended and graduated from Amherst County Public Schools, began serving the District 1 seat in January 2020.

"Mr. Grieser stated that the decision to resign was difficult," the division's statement said. "Mr. Grieser was thankful for the leadership of Dr. [Superintendent William] Wells and has confidence in his ability to oversee the school division. He also stated that he was thankful that the division has a great staff that carries out the mission of Every Child, Every Day."

Grieser further stated he will continue to support ACPS as a parent and advocate for public education.

Reached on Tuesday, Greiser said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve and chose to resign after weighing the impacts of public office with other segments of his life.

"At the end of the day the last year or so has seen increasing opportunities for me in both my career and my time with family," Grieser said. "I know my involvement with Board activities would be dwindling this year based on family and work commitments."

The school division's statement said, "Amherst County Public Schools would like to thank Mr. Grieser for his service to the students and staff of Amherst County Public Schools and wish the best for him and his family."

ACPS will begin the process for filling the seat immediately. The school board plans to fill the position within 45 days of the position becoming vacant.

The District 1 seat is among four up for election this November. Grieser said he does not plan to seek reelection.

"My hope is this will offer an opportunity for someone with genuine faith in our public schools to become fully involved and help trend away from the partisan rhetoric that detracts from the work that Dr. Wells and his staff do everyday," Grieser said.

Individuals who are interested in applying to fill the position can send a resume and letter of interest to the clerk of the Amherst County School Board, Brittany McNerney, by 5 p.m. April 5.

The school board intends to review applications April 6 in closed session. The board is set to hold a special session on April 20 to interview the most qualified applicants.

In order to be considered to fill the vacancy, the individual must be a resident and registered voter in District 1. Anyone with questions regarding the procedure for filling the vacancy can contact the clerk of the school board at (434) 946-9387 or via email at bmcnerney@amherst.k12.va.us.

All interested applicants can send their resume and cover letter via email to Brittany McNerney, clerk of the board: bmcnerney@amherst.k12.va.us or via postal mail to: P.O. Box 1257, Amherst, VA 24521, Attention: Brittany McNerney, clerk of the board.