Amherst County School Board OKs appointing six to administrator roles

The Amherst County School Board recognized the hiring and promotions of six educators to various administrator roles in the Amherst school system this school year.

Joey Crawford, who for the past two years has served as an assistant principal at Amherst County High School, was recognized as the new principal of Temperance Elementary School. An Amherst native and graduate of ACHS, he taught at the high school for 11 years.

“I’m so excited to have this opportunity to grow in my profession,” Crawford said during the board’s July 9 meeting.

He said it speaks volumes the division has many educators who have come back to Amherst. “They want to give so much back to the school division and county that’s given so much to us,” Crawford told the board. “So I’d just like to say thank you for the opportunity. I can’t wait to be a Temperance tiger.”

Lea Gray, who recently served as principal of Linkhorne Elementary School in Lynchburg, was welcomed as Monelison Middle School’s new principal. Gray also has taught at R.S. Payne Elementary School and served as assistant principal at Sheffield Elementary School in Lynchburg and also worked a combined 14 years teaching in school systems in the counties of Campbell and Appomattox.

“I’m very, very excited about the direction that we’re going and cannot wait to get in and get started working with the families and students in Amherst,” Gray said.

Lazarus Hamlett was introduced as the new dean of students at the high school. He previously worked as a counselor at Amherst Middle School and in Lynchburg City Schools. “I’m really excited to be back,” Hamlett said of coming back to Amherst. “I’m really excited to build relationships with students and families and staff.”