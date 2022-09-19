Amherst County School Board reviews student testing results data

The Amherst County School Board recently received a report on academic growth assessment from the spring 2022 semester that shows gain for the division.

MAP testing is used to determine aptitude and proficiency with a goal of improving students’ ability learning. The testing allows for learning to be applied while the RIT scale is a stable score that accurately measures performance, similar to marking a height or growth chart over time, according to data presented to the board at its September meeting.

A RIT score represents a point on a continuous scale of learning. Students typically start at the 180-200 level in third grade and progress to the 220-260 level by high school. RIT scores help make it possible for Amherst County Public Schools staff to follow a student’s growth from year to year.

Overall, the data from fall 2021 to spring 2022 shows increased scores in all areas of K-12 math and reading scores except for 11th grade reading.

The division’s average growth in math for grades K-12 was 11 RIT points and 6 points for reading, the data shows.

“We are continuing to make strides as we work toward the goal of closing the learning gaps due to the pandemic,” the report states.

Board member John Grieser said he is a proponent of MAP testing and its tracking of academic progress.

“I like to see these results,” Grieser said. “It’s a good thing.”

— Justin Faulconer